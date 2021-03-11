Tracking Small Rain Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’re in the longest dry weather pattern since just before last Thanksgiving. That means there’s not been any measurable precipitation now for ten days. The brush fire risk is elevated. Since the air is dry and we have a gusty southwest wind at times, hold off on any burning until after we get soaking rainfall. Even if you’re permitted to during the nighttime hours.
Tracking the progress of a cold front arriving for Friday. It will only give us a ground dampening shower or sprinkles. Trending cooler, more seasonable for the weekend ahead.
We have a better chance of rainfall next Monday night into Tuesday. A brief wintry mix to rain possible early Tuesday over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Mainly a chilly rain expected for next Tuesday. A break on Wednesday with dry weather. More rain likely next Thursday. By then, the fire risk will be a lot lower.
Thursday: Hazy sun, breezy and warm. Highs in the 70s.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, mild and dry. Lows in the 50s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. A passing sprinkle or shower possible. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with any rain shower shifting south. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Rain. It may start out as some sleet/snow for the higher elevations and Blue Ridge Mountains. Mainly all rain. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs lower 60s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.