Temps Even Warmer Thursday

Feeling like Spring! Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, with a few touching 80. A cold front will approach Friday, to trigger some showers, but not expecting much rain. Amounts generally under a tenth of an inch. The front will shift south of us for the weekend, as high pressure builds to our north. The weekend will be cooler, but largley dry with highs in the 50s., much more seasonable for early March. Early next week, another storm system will approach to bring a better chance of rain. Depending on the timing, it could start as a wintry mix for some, but primarily rain. Plenty of time to watch.