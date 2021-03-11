Temps Even Warmer Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fire Weather Watch for Thursday Noon - 5 PM across the area. Combination of warm temps, low humidity and gusty winds will make for critical wildfire conditions. A Red Flaf Warning may be issued. All outdoor burning is discouraged and no burning before 4 PM with VA Spring Burn restrictions.
Feeling like Spring! Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, with a few touching 80. A cold front will approach Friday, to trigger some showers, but not expecting much rain. Amounts generally under a tenth of an inch. The front will shift south of us for the weekend, as high pressure builds to our north. The weekend will be cooler, but largley dry with highs in the 50s., much more seasonable for early March. Early next week, another storm system will approach to bring a better chance of rain. Depending on the timing, it could start as a wintry mix for some, but primarily rain. Plenty of time to watch.
Reminder, this weekend marks the return to Daylight Saving Time - “Spring Ahead” one hour, by early Sunday morning. This is also a great time to replace batteries in your home smoke detectors.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Lows mid to upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, warmer. High: 75-80. Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. Still warm. High: upper 60s to low 70s. Low: upper 40s to low 50s
Saturday: Partly sunny, cooler. High: upper 50s to near 60. Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, cool. High: mid 50s. Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Could start as a wintry mix for some. High: low to mid 40s Low: mid 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High: mid to upper 40s. Low: mid 30s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: low to mid 50s.
