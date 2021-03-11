Nursing homes given green light for in-person visits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service, in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is now saying that nursing homes can allow in-person visitation, regardless of someone’s coronavirus vaccination status.
The guidelines say facilities should allow all nursing home residents to have in-person, indoor visitation at all times. This comes a year after the pandemic began, with many nursing homes facing the brunt of COVID-19 outbreaks and residents unable to see loved ones for months on end.
Visitation should be limited if a resident who has not been vaccinated, lives in a county with a positivity rate higher than 10%, and less than 70% of residents in their facility are fully vaccinated.
Visitation will also be limited if a resident has a confirmed case of COVID-19 or is in quarantine.
The new guidelines also emphasize “compassionate care” visits being in-person for everyone, regardless of the state of COVID-19 in the area or someone’s vaccination status. Most compassionate care visits are for nursing home residents whose health is rapidly declining or could change abruptly.
