No. 8 UVA women’s lax tops George Mason 18-7; Improves to 5-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three different players recorded a hat trick, and the No. 8 Virginia women’s lacrosse team beat George Mason 18-7 on Wednesday at Klöckner Stadium.
The Cavaliers improve to 5-0 with the win.
Freshman Morgan Schwab had a team-high and career-high six points, with three goals and three assists.
Senior Taylor Regan added three goals and two assists, while and junior Lillie Kloak scored three times.
Virginia (5-0, 2-0 ACC) will be back in action at No. 10 Boston College on Saturday.
