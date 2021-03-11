No. 8 UVA women’s lax tops George Mason 18-7; Improves to 5-0

UVA head coach Julie Myers (Source: wvir)
By Mike Shiers | March 10, 2021 at 9:37 PM EST - Updated March 10 at 9:37 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three different players recorded a hat trick, and the No. 8 Virginia women’s lacrosse team beat George Mason 18-7 on Wednesday at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers improve to 5-0 with the win.

Freshman Morgan Schwab had a team-high and career-high six points, with three goals and three assists.

Senior Taylor Regan added three goals and two assists, while and junior Lillie Kloak scored three times.

Virginia (5-0, 2-0 ACC) will be back in action at No. 10 Boston College on Saturday.

