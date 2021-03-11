Man caught with loaded gun at Richmond airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Transportation Security Administration officers caught a King William County man with a loaded gun at the Richmond International Airport on Thursday morning.
The TSA said he had a .22 caliber handgun loaded with 11 bullets in his carry-on items.
Airport police responded, confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge.
Officials said the man told them that he forgot he had the loaded gun with him.
“It’s inexcusable to bring a loaded gun to a checkpoint. You will be caught. The police will be notified and you could be subject to criminal charges,” said Chuck Burke, TSA Federal Security Director for the airport. “Additionally, I can assure you that this individual now faces stiff Federal financial civil penalties that can cost him thousands of dollars.”
Three firearms have been found at checkpoints at the Richmond airport so far this year.
