Long wait times Wednesday at BRHD Kmart Vaccination Site

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People were greeted with long wait times while trying to get their COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday at the Blue Ridge Health District’s site on Hydraulic Road.
Many waited for line for hours, even with appointments set up ahead of time.
Three weeks ago, another massive crowd swarmed the site in a last minute effort to get first doses ahead of the ice storm. The line Wednesday is mostly the same people back again for their second dose.
Susie White was one of the hundreds waiting in line. “My appointment was for 12:36 and it is now 1:24 so I would like it to have been a little faster, but I hear they are thawing the Pfizer vaccine...I don’t want it frozen,” she said with a laugh.
Others called NBC29 feeling frustrated about the slow lines.
On the contrary, there were some happy to be waiting in the sunshine.
