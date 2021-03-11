Jefferson Vineyards reopens for business

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A popular vineyard reopened its doors on Thursday after closing during the winter for health and safety reasons.
Jefferson Vineyards made the tough decision to close for two and a half months due to space and crowd issues.
Now, it’s back open for business with extra social distancing and outdoor seating in place for its customers.
“We’re going to make improvements as we go along this year. We might bring back some music to Jefferson Vineyards, and hopefully when all of this is over, we can have our concerts back and have more forms of entertainment here,” managing partner Attila Woodward said.
Woodward says right now, the two tasting rooms will remain closed for now to keep customers and employees safe.
