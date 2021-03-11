JAUNT: Former CEO’s ‘numerous expenses’ violated policies

“It’s unfortunate that my tenure as executive director of JAUNT has been misinterpreted. As JAUNT’s board will confirm, I left the company with a surplus of $1.2 million and an operating profit of $200,000. JAUNT competitively procures funding by providing a range of public and private transportation services, which means the company must be run efficiently to turn a profit. I ran it efficiently, and no JAUNT policies were violated. I’ve heard some criticism of my tenure from radio hosts with no business experience, and I think that rather than listening to shock jocks who’ve never had to meet a payroll, our citizens should look at the facts. All expenses during my tenure, including travel, adhered to JAUNT’s policies, and all expenses were reviewed prior to authorization. I took the job at JAUNT to contribute to the community that we all love and to improve transportation services for its most vulnerable members. It’s no secret that some of those criticizing me would love to see JAUNT abolished entirely. We’re better than that.”