Gov. Northam visits Venable Elementary as Charlottesville kicks off in-person learning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam made the trip to Charlottesville Thursday morning in order to see how city schools are bringing the classroom back to life. Although many young students are back in-person, there is still much progress to be made.
“A lot of people have been hurt, but especially our children so I want to make sure they’re back in the classroom,” Governor Northam said. “It’s where they need to be.”
With vaccine rollout in full swing and case counts dropping, Governor Northam is pushing school districts across Virginia to move forward with in-person instruction.
“We’re in a much different place now,” Governor Northam said. “We have more tools in the toolbox, we are doing well with the vaccination rollout, our numbers of COVID cases of positivity rate is down, close to 5%, which is great news.”
Charlottesville City Schools (CCS) just made the switch to more in-person learning for young students on Monday.
“Today is a wonderful day. The sun is shining, the birds are singing. Our teachers are on cloud 9 and the students are just where they need to be,” CCS Superintendent Rosa Atkins said.
Governor Northam says virtual learning still took a toll. That’s why he plans to urge schools to take advantage of summertime to play catch up.
“We know that our children have suffered, their testing scores are down, we’re seeing more issues of mental health problems, challenges,” Northam said. “We want to give them a chance to catch up so we will be encouraging our different districts to add extra days to summer.”
Charlottesville City Schools may look at doing just that.
“That’s a major part of what and how do we maximize the time we get in the summer,” Atkins said. “And then, how do we make the appropriate adjustments so can we return face to face with all of our students in the fall.”
There is still work to be done to make the transition go more smoothly. Transportation to school and a lack of buses has been a recurring issue.
“We will continue to work with DMV to make sure that we can go out and have the number of buses and have the number of drivers that we need again to get our children to and from school and to do a safer job,” Northam said.
