Charlottesville woman celebrates 78th birthday with surprise from city police

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wednesday was a special day for Charlottesville resident Patricia McCullough, and it came with a surprise set up by her niece Myra Anderson.
It was Patricia’s 78th birthday, and she has spent most of the last year inside due to the pandemic. However, on Wednesday, she got to celebrate with family - and Charlottesville Police - outside her home.
Anderson planned a surprise drive-by with CPD, and McCullough even got to take a selfie with Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney.
“That was really, truly, beautiful,” McCullough said after the drive-by. “It was wonderful to have so many people come out and celebrate my birthday with me because I was intent on just staying in the house.”
She says she’s happy she didn’t stay in the house, and that this birthday was one of her best - and one she’ll never forget.
