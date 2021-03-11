Charlottesville City Council candidates share what they would bring to council if elected

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The terms of Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Councilor Heather Hill are almost up, and there are four challengers looking to take their seats.
Junadiego Wade, Brian Pinkston, Carl Brown, and Yas Washington all shared the same virtual space during a Zoom meeting held by the Fry’s Spring Neighborhood Association. It was structured like a town hall, and the four Democratic challengers shared their visions for the future of the city and why they are the right person to help lead it.
“What I can bring is just consistency and leadership,” said Pinkston, a facilities management director at the University of Virginia.
“[My priorities will be] First, criminal justice reform, secondly affordable and workforce housing, third, continue my efforts for public education,” said Juandiego Wade, a current member of the Charlottesville City School Board.
Brown touted his years of experience in the city.
““I know people on the ground level and I’ve worked with the people on the highest level, in addition to working with community leaders in the past, as well,” he said.
Washington says it’s about restoring and revitalizing.
“Definitely being able to build the city back up as we recover from the hardships of COVID while being able to be sure that we’re still providing equity,” she said.
Then, there was a question about how to quell tensions within the city.
“The tenor and the relationships among council is openly divisive and even combative at times,” said Jason Holbert, the moderator and a member of the Fry’s Spring Neighborhood Association.
Here’s how the candidates answered:
“Just making sure that you’re definitely about the job, about the people,” Washington said.
“I think just bringing two people off that board is going to change the chemistry and dynamic of the entire board,” Brown said.
“Even though we all don’t agree on the school board, once we make a decision as a board we say ‘Okay we have to carry this out and support the superintendent,’” Wade said.
“I won’t say that I’m buddies with [Councilors] Michael [Payne], Sena [Magill], or Lloyd [Snook], but I know that I can work with them,” Pinkston said.
Walker has previously said she will run for re-election, while Hill has not made an announcement one way or the other.
