Champion Brewing hosts outdoor viewing party for Hoos fans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Champion Brewing Company in Charlottesville opened its doors early on Thursday for Hoos fans.
The restaurant hosted an outdoor viewing party with a big screen set up for customers to enjoy their favorite beers, snacks, and the buzzer beating win against Syracuse.
Fans in attendance say it was perfect weather to watch their favorite team advance to the ACC semifinals.
“Everything warming up and having this really nice space to congregate and also still feel really safe has been very nice,” UVA basketball fan Inigo Drake said.
Champion Brewing hopes to host more outdoor viewing parties for Hoos fans as long as the weather permits.
