BRHD: Nearly 50% people qualify for vaccine, asking for patience

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District says nearly 50% of our population currently qualifies for a COVID-19 vaccine and is asking for patience.
Many people are expressing frustration that they have not been able to get vaccinated, despite falling under one of the statewide designated groups.
Kathryn Goodman, with the BRHD, says it is currently vaccinating individuals in Phase 1a and 1b workers, individuals ages 65+, and individuals 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions.
Goodman anticipates an increase in vaccine supplies in the coming month, which will lead to more access for individuals to get one through additional pharmacies, providers, and federally qualified health centers.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.