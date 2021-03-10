Va. Dept. of Health recommends verifying, updating pre-registration vaccine info

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many people say they’re still getting emails from the Virginia Department of Health to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine, even though they have already been vaccinated either through a pharmacy or another locality.
VDH Spokesperson Brookie Crawford says if all of your information in the statewide pre-registration system is complete and up-to-date, then you will automatically be removed from the system once you’ve been vaccinated. However, this process could take a day or two.
“We want to make sure we have the most current, eligibility information and that everyone’s records are consistent across Virginia,” Crawford said.
The Blue Ridge Health District is aware that people have been receiving emails to schedule their first vaccine appointment after already receiving the shot.
“We’ve heard from a number of folks who have already received a vaccine that want to be removed from the state system and unfortunately that’s not something we’re able to do locally,” BRHD Spokesperson Kathryn Goodman said. “We suggest that you call the state’s hotline to ask them to update your status in the state records.”
Crawford says you can verify and update your pre-registration records through VDH by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
