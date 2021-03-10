UVA Health physician is blasting the COVID-19 vaccine phase rollout as racist

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A University of Virginia Health physician is blasting the state COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Dr. Ebony Hilton, a physician at UVA Health, says when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines, Black and brown communities are being denied access due to the phase’s rollout structure put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health.
“Black people in every single age category have higher death rates for COVID-19, higher infection rates for COVID-19, higher hospitalization rates for COVID-19. When you look at phase 1A it’s healthcare workers, of which 60% are white. Phase 1A was also nursing home residents, of which 78% of all nursing home residents are white,” Hilton said.
Phase 1B includes essential workers including teachers, police, and grocery store workers, but even with the diversity represented in those professions, Hilton says it’s not inclusive.
“We know by April 2020 less than 50% of all Black adults actually had a job. We were the first ones fired in this pandemic. So, to tie the criteria by which we include people in phase groupings to age, of which Black people die at younger ages, and to employment, of which Black people have higher unemployment rates is simply racist,” she said.
Hilton acknowledged there is some hesitancy in the Black community about the vaccines, a sentiment Reverend Alvin Edwards, pastor of Mount Zion First African Baptist Church, shared.
“Something I’ve heard, it alters your DNA, we talked about that they were using us as test tools so to speak,” he said.
He says in his work through the African American Pastors Council of Charlottesville he’s hearing it all.
“Some are nervous, some just don’t have access,” Edwards said.
Access that Hilton says she’s working to provide through conversations with UVA Health and the Blue Ridge Health District about the phase system and more.
“In the way of registration being in the way of internet access and we know we have WIFI insecurity within Black and brown communities and those who’ve been stricken by poverty with this pandemic. To talk about how do we make this more equitable in forms of access knowing that we have not only hospital deserts, but pharmacy deserts, just like we have food deserts within these certain communities,” Hilton said.
