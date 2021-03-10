Sunny and mild

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Sunshine and a southwest wind is keeping the region pleasantly warm today. Expect mild temperatures tonight, under partly cloudy skies. The warmest day of this current dry stretch of weather will be Thursday. Temperatures are expected to warm into the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will begin to increase tomorrow night, ahead of a cold front. You may need the umbrella Friday. A few scattered showers will advance across the area. Conditions improve this weekend, with sunshine and near seasonal temperatures.Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & pleasant, Low: upper 40s
Thursday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
