Sunny and mild

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Sunshine and a southwest wind is keeping the region pleasantly warm today. Expect mild temperatures tonight, under partly cloudy skies. The warmest day of this current dry stretch of weather will be Thursday. Temperatures are expected to warm into the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will begin to increase tomorrow night, ahead of a cold front. You may need the umbrella Friday. A few scattered showers will advance across the area. Conditions improve this weekend, with sunshine and near seasonal temperatures.Have a great and safe day !