Stage 4 of in-person learning underway at Albemarle Co. schools

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After months of virtual learning, thousands of students in Albemarle County returned to the classroom Wednesday, March 10.
“It’s a long time coming,” Albemarle County Public Schools Lead Bus Driver Deitra Keys said. “It’s been a rough year.”
Wednesday, ACPS welcomed nearly 4,000 students back to the classroom as part of the district’s soft start to Stage 4 of in-person learning. It expects to double that number of students in the classroom starting Monday, March 15.
For many students, it was the first time stepping into their school building.
“It really is like setting the first day of school structures and routines all over again for students, but in an exciting way because we’re just continuing the learning that we’ve already been doing,” Jessa Lucia, teacher at Greer Elementary School, said.
Over half of the district’s students will be able to return to school as part of Stage 4. Prekindergarten thru third grade will be face-to-face four days a week. Meanwhile, fourth grade through 12th grade will be in-person two days a week.
“There’s no replacement for being in the classroom, really. It’s so much more than just learning at school,” Claire LaPlante, teacher at Greer Elementary School, said. “It’s really about building your classroom community and being together as a family.”
Safety measures are enforced throughout the day, starting the moment students step on their school bus: ”In the morning, when they get on, we’re sure that they have on masks. We assure that all the students put hand-sanitizer on,” Keys said.
Families are still given the option of staying 100% virtual, meaning many teachers will still have to teach in-person and online.
“I’m using my mask break time to go into my small virtual learning space, take my mask off and still connect with the students that are at home. So it kind of does double duty,” Lucia said. “I can keep doing what actually feels comfortable now because that’s what I’ve been doing all year: stay connected to those teachers and those student,s but then I get to put my mask on and be close by.”
LaPlante said this is just one step toward normalcy: “This has just been a Twilight Zone for all of us, and this feels like we’re getting back to normal again and it feels good,” she said.
District representatives said they expects more families to opt for in-person learning as more teachers get vaccinated. Almost all teachers in the district are expected to be vaccinated by early April.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.