Spring-like Warmth Through Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Feeling like Spring! Pleasanttly warm high temperatures in the 70s, will continue through the mid-week. High pressure offshore and the jet stream lifting north, will continue to make for a warm and pleasant stretch of days. Thursday the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will approach Friday, to trigger some showers, but not expecting much rain. Amounts generally well under a quarter inch. The front will shift south of us for the weekend, as high pressure builds to our north. The weekend will be cooler, but largley dry with highs in the 50s., much more seasonable for early March. Early next week, another storm system will approach to bring a better chance of rain. Depending on the timing, it could start as a wintry mix for some, but primarily rain. Plenty of time to watch.