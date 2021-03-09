Spring-like Warmth Through Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Feeling like Spring! Pleasanttly warm high temperatures in the 70s, will continue through the mid-week. High pressure offshore and the jet stream lifting north, will continue to make for a warm and pleasant stretch of days. Thursday the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will approach Friday, to trigger some showers, but not expecting much rain. Amounts generally well under a quarter inch. The front will shift south of us for the weekend, as high pressure builds to our north. The weekend will be cooler, but largley dry with highs in the 50s., much more seasonable for early March. Early next week, another storm system will approach to bring a better chance of rain. Depending on the timing, it could start as a wintry mix for some, but primarily rain. Plenty of time to watch.
Reminder, this weekend marks the return to Daylight Saving Time - “Spring Ahead” one hour, by early Sunday morning. This is also a great time to replace batteries in your home smoke detectors.
Tonight: Variable clouds, not too cold. Lows mid to upper 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: upper 60s to mid 70s. Low: mid to upper 40s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. Still warm. High: upper 60s to low 70s. Low: upper 40s to low 50s
Saturday: Partly sunny, cooler. High: upper 50s to near 60. Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, cool. High: mid 50s. Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Could start as a wintry mix for some.High: upper 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High upper 50s.
