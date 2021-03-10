Red Carpet Inn guests being suddenly relocated due to new redevelopment project

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Red Carpet Inn on Route 29 in Albemarle County is going through some big changes to house people who do not have a home. However, that means everyone currently living there has to be out by Wednesday morning.
“We were told by the police, make sure you’re out. They said, ‘it’s not fun for us to do, but we will come, we will write you a citation and we will arrest you for trespassing,” long-term guest Lorry Gorman said.
The Piedmont Housing Alliance, Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for the Homeless, and Virginia Supporting Housing are turning the Red Carpet Inn into a multiple phase redevelopment. The end goal is to help the chronically homeless, but this project is also forcing many long-term guests at the inn out.
The organizations are relocating these guests to other motels on short notice. Guests like Eric Allen say just a few days ago they were surprised to hear they would need to be out by Wednesday at 11 a.m.
“I’m not just betrayed, but also hurt because this is a family to us,” Allen said. “You have people here that have been here anywhere from six months to up to two or three years.”
He says many people with emotional and physical needs live there. “We have a 92-year-old man here that’s a war veteran, that has no family, no friends, and gets taken care of by other residents here,” Allen said.
Piedmont Housing Alliance says it will relocate everyone to other spots and provide moving and housing support for the next month.
“Thank God that they have gotten help for us across the street at the Marriott for a month,” Allen said. “But after that, people still don’t know what’s gonna happen because a lot of them are elderly, a lot of them are disabled.”
TJACH Executive Director Anthony Haro says guests may have the chance to go back to the newly renovated shelter weeks later if they need further assistance.
