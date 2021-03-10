New CDC guidance loosens restrictions for vaccinated people

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New guidance from the CDC is easing up some quarantine and mask rules for people fully-vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Those who have their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer shot, or single dose of Johnson & Johnson, should be in the clear after two weeks to enjoy more freedoms. They do not need to mask up or social distance around other vaccinated people or in low-risk homes.
They also do not need to quarantine or get tested if they are exposed to COVID-19, as long as they are asymptomatic.
“I think it’s a very common sense middle of the road approach, but with the huge freedom that comes with it,” UVA Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. William Petri said. “You can now do things with other vaccinated people without the mask, without the socially distancing, and you can go visit your family.”
The CDC still encourages social distancing and mask-wearing in public, whether you are vaccinated or not.
