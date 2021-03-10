Henrico School Board to take part in cultural sensitivity training following Chair’s controversial post

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County School Board has voted to participate in “culture sensitivity and implicit bias training” following a controversial, now-deleted, social media post by the board Chair in connection to the recent decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises to stop publishing several books.
On March 2, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced it would stop publishing six books, including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo,” because of racist and insensitive imagery.
“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement that coincided with the late author and illustrator’s birthday.
Days after the announcement, HCPS’s Three Chopt board member, Michelle Ogburn, shared a Facebook post on her personal page from an unknown woman.
Ogburn’s comment above the shared post read, “I love this and Dr. Seuss books.”
The post that was shared, and later deleted by Ogburn, showed an image of Dr. Seuss’s classic Grinch character raising his middle finger. The photo was accompanied by a poem appearing to dismiss the decision made by the company to stop selling several of its books.
“I looked and read/ I found them splendid/ not one vicious word/ to make me offended,” the poem reads in part.
It goes on to call several of Dr. Seuss’s characters “whimsical” including “Cat in the Hat” and “The Grinch.”
“60 books to his name,/ For 84 years/ & just now have sent whiners, crying in tears,” the poem continued.
It ends with the writer telling people who support the company’s decision to “go to hell.”
Shortly after Ogburn shared the post, she apparently deleted it and shared an apology.
“No matter your age, you can learn from a mistake and own up to it no matter how unintentional or inadvertent that mistake might be,” Ogburn wrote on Facebook March 5. “To anyone who was offended by the past I shared earlier, I sincerely apologize. I didn’t see the whole post or attached picture before sharing. Lesson learned to read it all and think about things through the eyes of others before posting. As soon as I saw the whole post and it was immediately deleted.”
However, many HCPS parents and community members criticized Ogburn’s apology.
On Wednesday, the HCPS called a special meeting at 11 a.m. to address the “performance” of Ogburn. Following the special meeting, Ogburn read a statement as a public apology.
Additionally, the board voted unanimously to take part in “culture sensitivity and implicit bias training” and hold several town halls in the future related to this topic.
Additionally, a petition was created by a group called “Together We Will Henrico” to hold the school board accountable for racial equity.
“We call on Ms. Ogburn to publicly acknowledge the harm caused by her endorsement of the rejection of concerns raised by County parents, teachers, and students regarding racist depictions of Black and Asian people in certain books by Dr. Seuss,” the petition reads. “The HCPS Student Code of Conduct states that “students must understand that content published online is public, visible, and representative of the author.” It goes on to state that it is expected that all HCPS employees will be “polite and courteous to students, parents and guardians, serving as role models for students.” This is an opportunity for Ms. Ogburn, the School Board, and HCPS leadership to model the standards of accountability set in the Code of Conduct.”
The petition also called on Ogburn to step down as Chair of the school board; she was appointed to the position in January.
According to Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the six books it will stop publishing are:
- And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street
- If I Ran the Zoo
- McElligot’s Pool
- On Beyond Zebra!
- Scrambled Eggs Super!
- The Cat’s Quizzer
