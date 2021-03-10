Henrico School Board to take part in cultural sensitivity training following Chair’s controversial post

“We call on Ms. Ogburn to publicly acknowledge the harm caused by her endorsement of the rejection of concerns raised by County parents, teachers, and students regarding racist depictions of Black and Asian people in certain books by Dr. Seuss,” the petition reads. “The HCPS Student Code of Conduct states that “students must understand that content published online is public, visible, and representative of the author.” It goes on to state that it is expected that all HCPS employees will be “polite and courteous to students, parents and guardians, serving as role models for students.” This is an opportunity for Ms. Ogburn, the School Board, and HCPS leadership to model the standards of accountability set in the Code of Conduct.”