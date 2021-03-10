Front Porch holds virtual concert to benefit Emergency Food Network

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Front Porch Save the Music live-streamed concert series is intended to keep music flowing during the coronavirus pandemic, while also raising money for local nonprofits.
The concert slated for Wednesday, March 10, features Gabe Robey and Mike Burris with a Tony Rice Tribute. The event will raise money for non-profit Emergency Food Network (EFN).
EFN provides food for three days of balanced meals, on the same day requested, to individuals and families in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. It also partners with local organizations to help provide food for those in need.
“These contributions will stay in our community,” EFN Office Manager Alaina Schroeder said. “When people donate to this concert, they’ll be helping their friends and their neighbors get healthy food to eat.”
The Front Porch has organized around 125 of these benefit concerts since the pandemic began to help different nonprofit organizations.
The free concert starts at 8 p.m. and will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook. Go to the DONATE PAGE at https://frontporchcville.kindful.com/ to help support the event.
