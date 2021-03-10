Certified Financial Analyst Institute responds to backlash over layoffs, testing delays

In late 2019 and into 2020, the CFA Institute leadership team and Board of Governors recognized the need for organizational change to ensure we continue to meet the needs of the rapidly evolving investment management industry. The result was a comprehensive strategy review that led to a new operating model, including the implementation of computer-based testing. Unfortunately, this resulted in the need to eliminate a number of roles globally, but the decisions taken continue to be consistent with our values and a deep understanding of the challenging times we face. With this in mind, we extended our notice period from 60 days to 10 months, meaning that each affected employee is receiving full pay and benefits until August 2, 2021, at which point our severance packages will commence. This approach was taken, in large part, given the extraordinary context of the pandemic.