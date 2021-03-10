Broadband Authority pitches plan to Albemarle County

Broadband Authority pitches plan to Albemarle County
(FILE) (Source: Jared Dean)
By Steve Rappaport | March 10, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST - Updated March 10 at 4:27 PM

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Broadband Authority is asking members of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors for $350,000 of the $3 million approved for one-time funding to support the expansion of access and affordability.

The request was made Wednesday, March 10, and would use $250,000 for short-term pandemic support to focus on an access and affordability program in rural and urban areas of the county.

The authority would also like to see $100,000 for the establishment of an office that would help professionally manage this work.

Supervisors should provide an answer to the request next week.

