Another treat from mother nature

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A sunny start to our day will lead into more mild temperatures this afternoon. From time to time there may be a little cloudiness, but temperatures are expected to soar into the 70s. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, before changes arrive. Keep an eye to the sky Friday, we are tracking a weak cold front. A few showers will be possible during the day. Conditions begin to dry this weekend with sunshine and more seasonal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !