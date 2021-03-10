Another treat from mother nature

Back to reality this weekend

By David Rogers | March 10, 2021 at 7:55 AM EST - Updated March 10 at 8:03 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A sunny start to our day will lead into more mild temperatures this afternoon. From time to time there may be a little cloudiness, but temperatures are expected to soar into the 70s. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, before changes arrive. Keep an eye to the sky Friday, we are tracking a weak cold front. A few showers will be possible during the day. Conditions begin to dry this weekend with sunshine and more seasonal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & comfy, Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mix of clouds & sunshine, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

