Another treat from mother nature

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A sunny start to our day will lead into more mild temperatures this afternoon. From time to time there may be a little cloudiness, but temperatures are expected to soar into the 70s. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, before changes arrive. Keep an eye to the sky Friday, we are tracking a weak cold front. A few showers will be possible during the day. Conditions begin to dry this weekend with sunshine and more seasonal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & comfy, Low: upper 40s
Thursday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mix of clouds & sunshine, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
