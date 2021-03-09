Waynesboro house fire displaces 4 adults and 3 children Monday night

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A Waynesboro family is getting help after a fire damaged their home Monday night.
Fire crews from Stuarts Draft, Lyndhurst, and Augusta County responded around 10:45 p.m. Monday, March 8, to a home along Brook Circle.
Stuarts Draft Volunteer Fire Company Assistant Fire Chief James Summy says the fire was put out in about 30 minutes. The fire is believed to have originated in the home’s basement and was contained to one room.
The basement suffered major damage, but the rest of the home mostly had smoke and water damage.
Summy says no foul play is suspected and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. However, officials suspect it may have been due to an electrical issue.
No one injuries were reported, but four adults and three children were displaced. Summy says they are getting help from the Red Cross.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.