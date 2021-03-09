Warmer Days Ahead This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A beautiful stretch of days will continue this week, along with a warming trend through Friday. High pressure will drift offshore and the jet stram lifting north, will make for above normal and pleasantly warm temperatures this week. A cold front is now moving across the Rockies. Clouds will begin to build during the day Friday. Showers will move in by Saturday. Conditions are expected to improve by the second half of the weekend, with another rain maker arriving early next week.