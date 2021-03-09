Warmer Days Ahead This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A beautiful stretch of days will continue this week, along with a warming trend through Friday. High pressure will drift offshore and the jet stram lifting north, will make for above normal and pleasantly warm temperatures this week. A cold front is now moving across the Rockies. Clouds will begin to build during the day Friday. Showers will move in by Saturday. Conditions are expected to improve by the second half of the weekend, with another rain maker arriving early next week.
Reminder, this weekend marks the return to Daylight Saving Time. “Spring Ahead” 1 hour by early Sunday morning. Also a great time to replace batteries in your home smoke detectors.
Tonight: Mostly clear, not too cold. Low: lows in the 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s to low 70s. Low: upper 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s to low 70s. Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low to mid 70s. Low: low 50s
Friday: Increasing cloudiness, High: low to mid 70s. Low: low 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, cooler. High: low 60s. Low: low 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid to upper 50s. Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs low 50s.
