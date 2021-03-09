UVA joins campuses nationwide in effort to be ‘Voter Friendly’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is joining hundreds of other campuses that are designated as a “Voter Friendly Campus.”
In its announcement Tuesday, March 9, UVA says the goal of this initiative is to bolster efforts that help students overcome barriers to participating in the political process. This includes increasing voter registration, developing www.hoosvoting.com, and raising voter awareness.
These efforts and others factored into the University of Virginia’s designation as a voter-friendly campus.
The initiative is led by two national nonpartisan organizations: the Fair Elections Center’s Campus Vote Project and NASPA – Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education.
