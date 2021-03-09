UVA hotel and conference center design approved

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new look for one of the entrance corridors to the University of Virginia has received the go-ahead.
The UVA Board of Visitors has approved a 223,000 square foot hotel and conference center that will be located next to the Emmet-Ivy parking garage and the new School of Data Science building.
The new structure, which will cost around $130 million, will be LEED certified and have 215 rooms as well as conference center and meeting space.
The board of visitors’ Building and Grounds Committee approved the final design.
