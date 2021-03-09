Oakleigh Veterans Memorial Park to soon be completed in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new veterans park is being built in front of The Blake Senior Living complex in Albemarle County.
The Oakleigh Veterans Memorial Park will serve as a memorial dedicated to the honor of all American military and civilian support personnel who served the United States in the wars in the Middle East and associated regions.
The memorial was first conceived in 2015 and is now 98% complete. It includes a rock fountain, a bronze sculpture, and a flag pole where the American and POW/MIA flags will fly.
“We need to stop and take stock of what we owe veterans. It’s a simple, but long lasting, enduring thank you to veterans,” George Ray, the creator of Oakleigh Veterans Memorial Park, said.
A playground and outdoor exercise venue is also in the works next to the memorial where both young and old can gather to become acquainted.
More information can be found at https://www.oakleighvetsmemorial.com/
