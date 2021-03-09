No injuries, but damage done to home, during fire on Commonwealth Drive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A fire at a home on Commonwealth Dr. left damage to the home, but no injuries were reported.
The fire at 2335 Commonwealth Dr. started just before 5:00 p.m. on Monday and was put out shortly after. No one was at the residence at the time of the fire.
According to Albemarle County Director of Communications Emily Kilroy, the flames spread to the eaves of neighboring units.
Kilroy says there are no injuries, though there was a dog inside who was rescued and brought to a veterinarian. They believe the dog will be okay.
The Albemarle County Fire Marshall’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. We will bring you the latest as it comes into the NBC29 Newsroom.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.