Live at 2: Gov. Northam to hold coronavirus briefing
Gov. Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond (FILE) (Source: VPM)
By NBC29 Newsroom | March 9, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST - Updated March 9 at 2:30 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam is holding a briefing on matters related to the coronavirus in the commonwealth.

Gov. Northam says the future does look hopeful; cases continue to go down and vaccinations are going up. Virginia is averaging around 51K vaccinations given each day.

Northam says next week will begin a handful of community clinics that will be vaccinating several hundred to several thousand people each day. He urges Virginians to fill out the pre-registration information with the Virginia Department of Health’s Vaccinate Virginia website. He also reminded people to answer their phones.

Gov. Northam said getting students back to school is also a priority. The governor said roughly 40% of school staff across Virginia are fully vaccinated, while around 60% have gotten at least one dose. All school divisions have submitted plans for in-class options for students.

When asked about Virginia’s restrictions on gatherings for weddings, Gov. Northam says the nature of those ceremonies allow COVID-19 to easily spread and if case trends continue to improve, then those restrictions will be eased.

