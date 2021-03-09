Live at 2: Gov. Northam to hold coronavirus briefing

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam is holding a briefing on matters related to the coronavirus in the commonwealth.
Gov. Northam says the future does look hopeful; cases continue to go down and vaccinations are going up. Virginia is averaging around 51K vaccinations given each day.
Northam says next week will begin a handful of community clinics that will be vaccinating several hundred to several thousand people each day. He urges Virginians to fill out the pre-registration information with the Virginia Department of Health’s Vaccinate Virginia website. He also reminded people to answer their phones.
Gov. Northam said getting students back to school is also a priority. The governor said roughly 40% of school staff across Virginia are fully vaccinated, while around 60% have gotten at least one dose. All school divisions have submitted plans for in-class options for students.
When asked about Virginia’s restrictions on gatherings for weddings, Gov. Northam says the nature of those ceremonies allow COVID-19 to easily spread and if case trends continue to improve, then those restrictions will be eased.
