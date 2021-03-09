Hazy sunshine and mild

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is now to our east. A weak disturbance is causing a thin canopy of cloudiness across the region. Expect chilly conditions tonight, as a southwest flow keeps us comfortable. Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday with southwest breezes. Our dry pattern will last through the late week before we see signs of change. A cold front will approach the area with a few hit and miss showers Saturday. A separate system is expected to bring a better chance for rain early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Hazy sunshine & pleasant, High: around 70
Tonight: Partly cloudy & not as cold, Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Increasing cloudiness, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: around 60...Low: around 40
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s
