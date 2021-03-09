Hazy sunshine and mild

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is now to our east. A weak disturbance is causing a thin canopy of cloudiness across the region. Expect chilly conditions tonight, as a southwest flow keeps us comfortable. Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday with southwest breezes. Our dry pattern will last through the late week before we see signs of change. A cold front will approach the area with a few hit and miss showers Saturday. A separate system is expected to bring a better chance for rain early next week. Have a great and safe day !