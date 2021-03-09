Cville Plans Together continues work on Comprehensive Plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Just a week after the Charlottesville City Council approved the Affordable Housing portion of the Comprehensive Plan, Cville Plans Together is moving on to discuss the Land Use portion.
The land use map it’s putting together will be used to describe the long-term vision for the location and character of the city.
During a Zoom meeting on Monday night, Ronald Sessams, with Rhodeside & Harwell Inc., described the history of the city and shared why it’s important to recognize the discriminatory past of the city’s planning.
“It has influenced the development patterns of the city and where people live and where access and opportunities lie, even to this day,” he said.
Cville Plans Together hopes to finalize the full plan by the end of June.
