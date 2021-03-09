Construction underway at new UVA Inn at Darden

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On the University of Virginia’s North Grounds, construction work is underway on the new UVA Inn at Darden. The building was originally built more than 4 decades ago and now is getting a major facelift.
Earlier this month, crews began demolition of the original building. When completed, the new facility will have more than 200 rooms and feature a conference center, restaurant, cafe, and pub.
It will also back up to a brand-new arboretum and botanical garden that will connect with the Rivanna Trail.
Construction is expected to be completed by 2023.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.