Construction underway at new UVA Inn at Darden
By CJ Paschall | March 8, 2021 at 8:07 PM EST - Updated March 8 at 8:07 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On the University of Virginia’s North Grounds, construction work is underway on the new UVA Inn at Darden. The building was originally built more than 4 decades ago and now is getting a major facelift.

Earlier this month, crews began demolition of the original building. When completed, the new facility will have more than 200 rooms and feature a conference center, restaurant, cafe, and pub.

It will also back up to a brand-new arboretum and botanical garden that will connect with the Rivanna Trail.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2023.

