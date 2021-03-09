Charlottesville and Albemarle County breweries gearing up for post-season basketball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the ‘Hoos locking up the number one seed in the ACC tournament and looking to make another deep post-season run, we found out what some area businesses are doing to allow you to safely come out and catch all the action.
John Schoeb is an owner of Pro Re Nata in Crozet, one of the many breweries that is accustomed to hosting watch parties for sporting events.
“I mean we’ll have, hundreds of people coming out to watch the games, but obviously we have to limit that at this time, and that’s what having outside TV’s is a great option,” he said.
Other breweries in Charlottesville are finding unique ways to follow the ‘Hoos this March.
“It’ll obviously be a lot different this year, but we’re happy to be able to bring some people in to watch and enjoy the game together,” Kevin McElroy, the co-founder of Random Row Brewery, said.
Random Row and Three Notch’d will have special deals all March for the ‘Hoos.
“We actually have a beer that we brewed specifically for UVA basketball, it’s the Packline Pilsner and we run beer specials during all UVA games for discounted pints,” McElroy said.
Three Notch’d has found a way to accommodate those wanting to watch from the comfort of their home.
“If people wanted to watch at home, we do a lot of great takeout here deals,” Joe Hubert, floor manager at Three Notch’d said. “All throughout March, for March Madness, so as long as the ‘Hoos are in it, we’re doing it.”
All three venues, say they’ll miss the crowds, but are hoping for similar results for the defending champs.
“I’d like to see a repeat national champions, we’ll see, I think Tony can do it,” Schoeb said.
“This postseason will be something that can take our minds off of everything and, you know, watching UVA play the postseason has always been a good thing to kind of get away from everything else that’s going on,” McElroy said.
