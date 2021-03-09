Bring on the 70s !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure has drifted east. Southwesterly wind will gradually boost temperatures into 60s and 70s the next couple of days. A weak disturbance will develop and move across the mid Atlantic this afternoon. Additional cloudiness is expected to cause partly sunny skies by mid day. Mostly sunny skies return tomorrow with above normal temperatures. Meanwhile, we are tracking a weak cold front that will increase cloudiness Friday, and bring a couple of showers Saturday.There will be a better chance for more widespread rain early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & pleasant, High: around 70
Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cold, Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & breezy, HighL low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: around 60...Low: around 40
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s
