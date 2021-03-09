Bring on the 70s !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure has drifted east. Southwesterly wind will gradually boost temperatures into 60s and 70s the next couple of days. A weak disturbance will develop and move across the mid Atlantic this afternoon. Additional cloudiness is expected to cause partly sunny skies by mid day. Mostly sunny skies return tomorrow with above normal temperatures. Meanwhile, we are tracking a weak cold front that will increase cloudiness Friday, and bring a couple of showers Saturday.There will be a better chance for more widespread rain early next week. Have a great and safe day !