BRHD vaccinating folks who are 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District (BRHD) is now vaccinating Virginians who are between the ages of 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions.
“We’ve sent out invitations to over 1,000 folks that fall into the 16 to 64 high-risk medical condition category, and we’re also continuing to invite individuals who are over 65 and [Phase 1b] and [Phase 1a] essential workers,” BRHD Spokesperson Kathryn Goodman said. “We’re going based off of our vaccine supply, so it will take time for everybody to be notified to schedule an appointment.”
Goodman says if you’re in this category and you’re pre-registered through the health department, you will receive an invite to sign up for the shot through an email or phone call if you do not have access to internet.
“When we send out invites, it’s typically for someone to schedule an appointment within the next week or two,” Goodman said.
BRHD says it received 3,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the week of March 8. While thousands of people continue to wait for their turn to get a shot in central Virginia, Goodman says your time will come.
“In the coming weeks, as our supply increases, we’ll be able to vaccinate thousands of more individuals per week,” the spokesperson said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to open [Phase 1c] much faster.”
The Blue Ridge Health Department is also expecting a large increase in the supply of vaccines by the end of April, which will allow other providers to offer shots in their offices.
