BRHD vaccinating folks who are 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions

“We’ve sent out invitations to over 1,000 folks that fall into the 16 to 64 high-risk medical condition category, and we’re also continuing to invite individuals who are over 65 and [Phase 1b] and [Phase 1a] essential workers,” BRHD Spokesperson Kathryn Goodman said. “We’re going based off of our vaccine supply, so it will take time for everybody to be notified to schedule an appointment.”