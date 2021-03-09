Brave Souls on Fire working to help those facing mental health challenges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The stigma around mental health is preventing many Black people from getting the help they need.
Brave Souls On Fire has resources for African-Americans in the Charlottesville area who are dealing with mental heath problems.
The group is offering “self-care” gift cards for any African-American who has been released from a psychiatric hospital in the last seven days. This is aimed at helping people get back to being themselves after dealing with mental health issues.
Myra Anderson, the founder of the group, says there is lack of validation of Black pain in hospitals, and Brave Souls on Fire wants to offer support.
“All Brave Souls on Fire wants to do is let people know that they are not alone,” Anderson said. “That we will walk alongside you, we will hold space for you, we will speak light and love and all of those things that help people to become more balanced.”
In addition to the gift card initiative, Brave Souls on Fire has support groups for people facing mental health issues. Click here for more information.
