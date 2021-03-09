ACPS teachers prepare for more students to return to the classroom

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Teachers with Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) have spent the last two days preparing for more students to return to the classroom Wednesday, March 10.
“Tomorrow is going to be my first time meeting some of my students in person,” Riley Murphy, special educator at Broadus Wood Elementary School, said.
With focus on creating individual spaces to learn and safe ways to share information, there is also a lot of emphasis on safe ways for students to navigate throughout the school.
Around 4,000 students will be added to in-school learning Wednesday, with elementary school students and kids in grades six and nine returning. All other middle and high school grade students are slated to return March 15, which will add another 4,100.
