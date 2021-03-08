You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is drifting east, and will allow temperatures to warm to above normal levels. Our spring-like temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week. A cold front is now moving across the Rockies. Clouds will begin to build during the day Friday. Showers will move in by Saturday. Conditions are expected to improve by the second half of the weekend, with another rain maker arriving early next week. Have a great and safe day !