You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is drifting east, and will allow temperatures to warm to above normal levels. Our spring-like temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week. A cold front is now moving across the Rockies. Clouds will begin to build during the day Friday. Showers will move in by Saturday. Conditions are expected to improve by the second half of the weekend, with another rain maker arriving early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & great ! High: upper 50s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: around 30
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Increasing cloudiness, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
