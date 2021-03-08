Walmart, VDH to conduct vaccine clinics in Piedmont Health District

By Adrianna Hargrove | March 8, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST - Updated March 8 at 2:04 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Walmart and the Virginia Department of Health will be hosting closed COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The vaccine clinics, which are not public events, will be held on March 10 and March 11 at an off-site location at 2750 Layne Street, Farmville.

The clinics are for pre-registered patients in Phase 1b. The vaccine is not available to the general public.

Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Walmart is coordinating with Piedmont Health District to call patients on the pre-registration list and schedule appointments for vaccination.

VDH is asking those eligible to respond to the phone calls.

The call center will call people who have pre-registered through their local health department or the state’s vaccine registration system beginning March 8 to schedule the vaccination appointments. Please make sure you answer your phone.

Those eligible for the vaccine in Phases 1a and 1b can pre-register here or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.

