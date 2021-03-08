Virginia softball drops series finale 8-1 against Clemson

Donna Freidman drove in the first run of the game in the 1st inning. (Source: wvir)
By Mike Shiers | March 7, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST - Updated March 7 at 7:54 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia softball team fell 8-1 against Clemson in Game Four of their series at Palmer Park on Sunday.

The Cavaliers took the early lead, as Katie Goldberg led off the 1st inning with a double to left, and later scored on an RBI groundout from Donna Freidman.

Howvever, Clemson responded with three runs in the 3rd, including a home run from JoJo Hyatt.

The Wahoos lost all four games of the series against the Tigers, to drop below .500 on the season.

Virginia (6-9, 2-7 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday at home against Virginia Tech.

