Virginia softball drops series finale 8-1 against Clemson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia softball team fell 8-1 against Clemson in Game Four of their series at Palmer Park on Sunday.
The Cavaliers took the early lead, as Katie Goldberg led off the 1st inning with a double to left, and later scored on an RBI groundout from Donna Freidman.
Howvever, Clemson responded with three runs in the 3rd, including a home run from JoJo Hyatt.
The Wahoos lost all four games of the series against the Tigers, to drop below .500 on the season.
Virginia (6-9, 2-7 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday at home against Virginia Tech.
