A taste of spring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a cold start to our day, a southwest wind will steadily rise temperatures. High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the week. Each day temperatures will rise to above normal levels. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front, moving through the Rockies. Clouds will begin to thicken Friday, ahead of the front. By Saturday, showers will advance across the area. While we don’t expect to see a lot of rain, this will be our first chance for measurable rain in over a week. Have a great and safe day !