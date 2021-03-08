A taste of spring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a cold start to our day, a southwest wind will steadily rise temperatures. High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the week. Each day temperatures will rise to above normal levels. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front, moving through the Rockies. Clouds will begin to thicken Friday, ahead of the front. By Saturday, showers will advance across the area. While we don’t expect to see a lot of rain, this will be our first chance for measurable rain in over a week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & great !...High: upper 50s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: around 30
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Increasing cloudiness, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High:low 59,,,Low low 30s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.