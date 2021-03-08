Pilgrim Baptist Church offering free toddler stay-and-play program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Pilgrim Baptist Church of Charlottesville is starting a free Toddler Stay and Play program.
Any child age 14 months to 2 and 1/2 years can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Fridays to learn hands-on skills like tying shoes, water plants and setting a table.
The program is a partnership between the Montessori Science Program and Equity Center, both at the University of Virginia, City of Promise, and church pastors Christopher and Wendy Cooper.
“We will have our masks on, we will be sanitizing, the children will be socially distanced. So, this will be a clean, safe environment, and eventually we will be able to do outside activities,” Lead Toddler Teacher Elizabeth Williams said.
While currently it is just two days a week, if more people express interest, then the church will add days. Also, they plan to make it a full time Montessori program this fall.
