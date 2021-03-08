No. 16 UVA baseball defeats Florida State 2-1 in series finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 16 Virginia baseball team avoided the sweep with a 2-1 victory against Florida State in their series finale on Sunday in Tallahassee.
UVA dropped the first two games of the series, but won Game Three behind a strong performance on the mound.
Junior Mike Vasil went 6.1 innings, giving up one run, on three hits, while striking out nine.
Pitchers Paul Kosanovich and Blake Bales loaded the bases in the 7th, but closer Stephen Schoch came in to put out the fire.
The senior pitched the final 2.1 innings, and struck five batters.
Brendan Rivoli give the ‘Hoos the lead with a 2-out RBI in the top of the first inning, and drove in another run with 2-outs in the 3rd.
Virginia (6-5, 2-4 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action at home against Richmond on Tuesday.
