Jeremy Verley scores Golden Goal; UVA men’s soccer beats Notre Dame 1-0 in OT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jeremy Verley scored the game-winning goal on a free kick in overtime, and the UVA men’s soccer team defeated Notre Dame 1-0 in its first conference game of the spring on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.
Verley’s kick came from near midfield, and it appeared to catch the keeper off guard, as the long-distance strike skipped into the goal on one hop.
“We were in overtime,” says Verley. “It just came down to, if we got the goal, we would win. I don’t think I was necessarily shooting for goal, but just trying to get the ball in the right area. If someone could attack it, get a head on it. If no one attacks it, maybe it sneaks in, and it just happened today.”
Head coach George Gelnovatch says, “That ball skipped through, and it froze the goalkeeper, because of the runs we were making in the box, and because of the quality of the ball. You freeze the goalkeeper, keep the ball on goal, in those services, and that’s what happens.”
The goal is the first of Verley’s collegiate career.
The UVA defense did not allow the Fighting Irish to have a shot on goal during the entire 95 minutes of the match.
The victory was the 200th against ACC competition for the ‘Hoos, and they are the first program in the conference to reach the milestone victory.
Virginia (5-4-1, 1-0-0 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action next Saturday at North Carolina.
