Health districts in Richmond region expand Phase 1B vaccinations, VDH says

Eligible residents can start scheduling appointments

More Phase 1b individuals in the Richmond metro area are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines for COVID-19 vaccines, starting on March 8.
By Adrianna Hargrove | March 8, 2021 at 7:39 AM EST - Updated March 8 at 10:43 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health says more Phase 1b individuals in the Richmond-metro area are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines for COVID-19 vaccines, starting on March 8.

Current Phase 1b eligibility and distribution varies by these localities:

Additionally, people ages 16-64 with certain medical conditions/disabilities and frontline essential workers are now eligible to receive the vaccines, depending on vaccine supply and appointment availability.

Those who are eligible can start scheduling appointments on March 8.

Anyone in Virginia interested in a COVID-19 vaccine should fill out the pre-registration form here or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).

