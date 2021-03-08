Health districts in Richmond region expand Phase 1B vaccinations, VDH says

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health says more Phase 1b individuals in the Richmond-metro area are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines for COVID-19 vaccines, starting on March 8.
Current Phase 1b eligibility and distribution varies by these localities:
- Chickahominy Health District (Charles City, Goochland, Hanover, and New Kent) - Open to all Phase 1a and Phase 1b.
- Chesterfield Health District (Chesterfield and Powhatan, and the City of Colonial Heights) - Open to all Phase 1a, adults aged 65+, and frontline essential workers categories 1 through 6.
- Richmond and Henrico Health Districts: Open to all Phase 1a and Phase 1b.
Additionally, people ages 16-64 with certain medical conditions/disabilities and frontline essential workers are now eligible to receive the vaccines, depending on vaccine supply and appointment availability.
Those who are eligible can start scheduling appointments on March 8.
Anyone in Virginia interested in a COVID-19 vaccine should fill out the pre-registration form here or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
