Groundbreaking ceremony celebrates start of the South First Street redevelopment project

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority (CRHA) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday afternoon for the South First Street redevelopment project.
Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker, Delegate Sally Hudson and members of CRHA were there to ring in the first phase of this development.
“We understand, that not just some people, but all people, deserve to have homes that they can feel and receive love in. That’s what we are intending to do with this redevelopment,” Mayor Walker said at the ceremony.
The plans include three new apartment complexes and a community center. The project is funded through a combination of low income housing tax credits and donations, as well as funding from the state and city.
The South First Street redevelopment is expected to be ready for residents by April of 2022.
