Elon upsets top-seed JMU 72-71 in CAA Tournament Quarterfinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The top-seed James Madison men’s basketball team was upset 72-71 against 8-seed Elon on Sunday in the CAA Tournament Quarterfinals in Harrisonburg.
The Dukes led by as many as 15 points in the 2nd half (54-39), but the Phoenix overcame the deficit with the help of thirteen 3-pointers.
Justin Amadi and Vado Morse each scored 21 points for JMU.
The Dukes were playing the game without leading scorer Matt Lewis, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season, after suffering a leg injury in mid-February,
James Madison finishes the season with a record of 13-7.
Elon advances to face defending tournament champ Hofstra in the semifinals.
